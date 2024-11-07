Live Radio
Thermon Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 8:01 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported profit of $9.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $114.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

