The Trade Desk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $94.2…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $94.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $628 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $619.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $756 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.