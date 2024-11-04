The RealReal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Monday reported a loss of $17.9 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Monday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $147.8 million in the period.

