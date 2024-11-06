The Best Ways to Answer ‘What Are Your Salary Expectations?’

Answering questions about your salary expectations in a job interview can be tricky. You don’t want to risk scaring off…

Answering questions about your salary expectations in a job interview can be tricky. You don’t want to risk scaring off a potential employer by throwing out an outrageously high number, but you also don’t want to undersell yourself. How do you answer this question confidently and find a sweet spot that works for both you and the employer? Here’s everything you need to know about tackling the salary expectations question in a job interview.

Why Do Companies Ask About Your Salary Expectations?

Employers ask about your salary expectations to gauge whether your compensation expectations align with their budget for the position.

“Salary questions are often designed to screen candidates out,” wrote Alisa Cohen, managing partner and principal executive coach with Close Cohen Career Consulting, in an email. “If you share overly specific compensation information too early, and it doesn’t fit the employer’s range (either too high or too low), you risk being eliminated as a candidate.”

So, when the hiring manager or interviewer asks about your salary expectations, think before you speak rather than winging it. Because once you share your specific salary expectations, you immediately set the bar for your future negotiation.

10 Best Ways to Answer Questions About Your Salary Expectations

Answering questions about salary expectations can feel awkward, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are 10 ways to confidently discuss money in an interview and land a job that pays you what you’re worth.

1. Answer Honestly

If you’re still early in the interview process and don’t know much about the job expectations, be honest and deflect questions about money until later. “Interviewers often ask salary expectations early on to pigeonhole you into a lower number. Don’t fall for this trap. Instead, say that you need to learn more about the role first,” Cohen said.

To delay answering the question, you could say:

— “Thank you so much for asking. I would prefer to learn more about this role and its responsibilities before giving you an informed number. Could you share more of what the position entails?”

— “Finding the right position is more important for me right now than the salary. Before discussing numbers, I’d love to learn more about the company, the role and the benefits package.”

2. Ask What the Company Has Budgeted

If the interviewer continues to press you for a number, ask what the budget is for the role. “By doing so, you put the onus on them to come up with a number and can know upfront what range you are looking at without giving a number yourself,” Cohen said.

Here are two responses:

— “Do you mind sharing your budget for the role with me? I can let you know if it’s in my ballpark.”

— “I’m happy to share my salary expectations as we get further along in the process, but I’d love to learn more about what the salary range looks like for this position.”

3. Give a Higher Range

If you’re going back and forth with the interviewer and they’re refusing to share their budget without hearing your salary expectations first, Cohen recommends giving them a range based on your market research that’s on the higher end. But be sure to emphasize that you’re flexible and open to negotiation. Otherwise, the interviewer may screen you out and consider you “too expensive” for the role.

Here are examples of what you could say:

— “I’m looking for something in the $85,000 to $100,000 range, but this could change based on what I learn about the role.”

— “I believe an annual salary between $70,000 and $80,000 reflects my skills and experience level. However, I’m flexible and open to hearing your budget.”

4. Mention Your Skills and Experience

One way to reinforce your value and make your salary expectations feel more grounded is by telling the interviewer your unique skills or achievements.

Here’s what you could say:

— “I have over 10 years of experience in this industry, and during that time, I’ve led projects that resulted in significant cost savings for my employer. I believe this expertise makes a strong case for a competitive salary.”

— “Given my background in artificial intelligence and the high demand for the skill in this industry, I’m confident that a salary in the range of $75,000 to $85,000 reflects the value I can add to your team.”

5. Express Your Enthusiasm for the Role

While earning a competitive wage is important, you don’t want to make the interviewer feel like you’re only in it for the money. So, when discussing salary, show that you’re also genuinely enthusiastic about the job.

You can say something like:

— “I’m truly excited about potentially joining your team, and I’m sure we can agree on a salary that reflects my skills and the value I’ll bring.”

— “I’m really passionate about this role and the company’s mission, and I hope we can agree on a salary that makes sense for both of us.”

6. Discuss Total Compensation

Your base salary isn’t the only part of your compensation package. Make sure to also discuss other benefits like bonuses, health insurance, retirement plans and work-life balance perks. Sometimes, total compensation can also include other nonmonetary benefits, such as a company laptop or car.

Here’s how to bring this up during the interview:

— “Before giving you a salary range, do you mind telling me more about the total compensation package, including benefits and bonuses?”

— “Although I have a salary range in mind, I’m also interested in hearing about any additional benefits or opportunities for advancement that may come with the role.”

7. Request a Moment to Collect Your Thoughts

It’s natural to feel nervous when discussing salary, even if you’ve practiced your answer. If you’re feeling anxious before answering the question, ask the interviewer to give you a moment to collect your thoughts. It’s better to take a minute than to rush your response and risk stumbling over your words or giving an answer that doesn’t reflect your worth.

Here’s what you could say:

— “Do you mind giving me a moment to think about that? I want to give you a well-thought-out response.”

— “I appreciate your patience. I’m just gathering my thoughts on how to best answer that.”

8. Reiterate Your Interest After Discussing Salary

Once you’ve shared your salary expectations, reaffirm your excitement for the position. This keeps the conversation positive and shows your genuine interest in the company.

Try saying:

— “Thank you so much for discussing salary expectations with me. I’m really looking forward to the possibility of joining your team.”

— “I appreciate the open conversation about salary, and I’m still very excited about the opportunity to work together.”

9. Be Prepared for Counteroffers

Be ready to negotiate if the interviewer counters your salary expectations with their offer. You’ll want to keep your bottom line in mind and know what you’re willing to accept. Here are some examples of what your response could look like:

— “Thank you for your offer! But as you’re aware, I’ve received an offer of $80,000 elsewhere. Would you be able to adjust your offer to get me closer to this salary?”

— “I appreciate your offer, and while it’s a good starting point, I was hoping for something closer to my original range based on my qualifications.”

10. Communicate If the Offer Does Not Meet Expectations

If the offer doesn’t meet your expectations, it’s perfectly fine to say no and walk away. While knowing your worth is empowering, you’ll want to communicate your decision respectfully. Here’s what you could say:

— “I really appreciate the offer. But unfortunately, it doesn’t align with my salary expectations. I hope we can reconnect in the future.”

— “Thank you so much for interviewing me and considering me for the role. Unfortunately, I’ll have to decline this opportunity for now since the offer doesn’t meet my expectations.”

Tips for Negotiating Salary Like a Pro

If you’re not prepared, discussing your salary expectations in a job interview can make you stumble over your words. Here’s how to discuss money like a pro.

1. Do Your Research Before You Start Interviewing

Don’t wait until you’ve received an offer to start negotiating your salary. Know your market value from the jump. Remember, interviewing for a job is a negotiation from the first conversation to the last. If you want to be paid what you’re worth, you need to know your market value before stepping into the interview room.

So, before you start interviewing, do your research. “When you gather your market data, make sure to get it from multiple sources, such as salary databases, salary calculators, research reports, colleagues and more. The more data points you have, the more accurate your information will be,” said Lauren Hasson, founder of DevelopHer, a platform that helps women in male-dominated industries take control of their careers, in an email.

2. Identify Points of Leverage

By identifying your points of leverage in the interview process, such as how you can uniquely solve an employer’s problem, you’ll have the upper hand when negotiating your salary and locking in a premium offer. For example, if you know the employer is aiming to hire someone quickly to fill a role that requires specialized skills, or if the candidate pool is small, you’ll have more leverage when negotiating.

This strategy has worked for Hasson. “I’ve negotiated a base salary up to $50,000 before because I realized they needed to hire someone immediately, they didn’t have any backup candidates and my skills were unique,” she said. “I’ve done this multiple times. Look for where you have leverage and dig into it to negotiate a premium salary.”

3. Defer Compensation Conversations

Always defer compensation conversations to the latest stage possible when interviewing for a role. “You have the most leverage at the offer stage. You’re in a powerful negotiating place when the employer has decided they want you,” Cohen said.

Remember, job interviews should be treated as a negotiation, not a one-sided conversation. Don’t feel obligated to share your salary expectations early in the interview process when the timing isn’t right.

4. Be Willing to Say No

There’s power in walking away and turning down an offer when the company is unwilling to give you what you need. Doing so shows you value your worth and will not settle for less. Plus, if you aren’t willing to say no to a bad offer, you may miss out on better opportunities down the road.

To make it easier to say no, Hasson recommends lining up other offers so you have multiple options to consider and saving in an emergency fund so you have the flexibility to keep job searching.

5. Practice Your Answer

Before heading into the interview, practice your answer so you feel confident when the time comes. Rehearse your answer in front of a mirror, with a friend or by recording yourself, and pay attention to your tone and body language. You’ll want to come across as calm, self-assured and someone who knows their worth.

Do’s and Don’ts for Answering ‘What Are Your Salary Expectations?’

Do:

— Do your research. Know the market rate for your role and location.

— Provide a range. State a realistic range to show flexibility.

— Keep it brief. Give a concise answer without over-explaining yourself.

— Ask questions. Ask about other aspects of the compensation package.

— Use positive body language. Maintain open and approachable body language to show your confidence.

Don’t:

— Undersell yourself. Don’t lowball your value out of fear.

— Show uncertainty. Avoid using hesitant language like “I’m not sure.”

— Get emotional. Keep the salary discussion factual and objective.

— Criticize past employers. Avoid saying anything negative about previous salaries or employers.

— Backtrack or waver. Avoid second-guessing yourself once you’ve stated your range.

Update 11/07/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.