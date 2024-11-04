The Baldwin Insurance Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Monday reported a loss of…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Monday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $338.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342 million.

The Baldwin Insurance Group shares have risen 93% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $46.26, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

