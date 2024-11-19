The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.4 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $348.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $153.4 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

The AZEK Company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion.

The AZEK Company shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.46, a climb of 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZEK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.