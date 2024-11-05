The 62 Best Black Friday Travel Deals of 2024

Black Friday is still weeks away, but the travel deals are already being announced. In fact, in many cases, the…

Cruises

Oceania Cruises: Up to 30% off select sailings with code DCBF. View Cruises

City Cruises: 20% off dining cruises with code BLACKFRIDAY. View Cruises

Aurora Expeditions: Up to 25% off select Antarctica voyages; up to 20% off + free cabin upgrades on select Arctic voyages in 2025 and up to 20% off + no solo supplement on select Arctic voyages in 2025. View Cruises

Tours

Culture Trip

— Up to $1,322 off Japan by Train: The Grand Tour: View Tour

— Up to $787 off Scotland by Train: View Tour

— Up to $759 off A Taste of Taiwan by Train: View Tour

— Up to $665 off Epic Morocco: View Tour

— Up to $644 off Seductive Southern Italy: View Tour

— Up to $375 off Journey the Silk Road in Central Asia: View Tour

Devour Tours from City Experiences:

15% off select food tours with code BFRIDAY2024. View Tours

Hotels

Arlo Hotels: Up to 50% off throughout 2025. View Rates

Huttopia — Multiple Locations: 20% off tent accommodations with code BLACKFRIDAY2025. View Rates

Noble House Hotels & Resorts — Multiple Locations: Up to 25% off. View Rates

Chatham Bars Inn — Chatham, Massachusetts: Black Friday deal: $200 resort credit. Cyber Monday deal: Up to 40% off. View Rates

LUMA Hotel Times Square — New York City: 30% off plus up to $75 in dining credits. View Rates

ModernHaus SoHo — New York City: 30% off entire stay. View Rates

Sonesta Hotels of New York — New York City: Up to 30% off with code CYBER. View Rates

Sound View Greenport — Greenport, New York: Up to 35% off best available rate with code CYBER24. View Rates

The Harbor Front Inn — Greenport, New York: Up to 35% off best available rate with code CYBER24. View Rates

Sonesta White Plains Downtown — White Plains, New York: Up to 30% off with code CYBER.View Rates

The Nittany Lion Inn — State College, Pennsylvania: Black Friday: 24% off + $50 food and beverage credit. Cyber Monday: 31% off. View Rates

Newport Harbor Island Resort — Newport, Rhode Island: Up to 20% off, $50 food and beverage credit per stay, two cocktails upon arrival, $25 daily breakfast credit, room upgrade*, early check-in*, and late checkout* (*based on availability). View Rates

Hotel Vermont — Burlington, Vermont: Cyber Monday: Weeknight stays from $159; weekend stays from $199. View Rates

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach — Clearwater, Florida: 30% off stay of three or more nights. View Rates

La Siesta Resort & Villas — Islamorada, Florida: Up to 40% off Standard Rooms and up to 25% off Premium Suites, cottages and villas. Minimum two-night stay required. View Rates

Three Waters Resort & Marina, A Tribute Portfolio Resort — Islamorada, Florida: Up to 15% off for nonmembers; up to 25% off for members. View Rates

Amara Cay Resort — Islamorada, Florida: Up to 40% off Standard Rooms and up to 25% off Premium Suites. Minimum two-night stay required. View Rates

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort — Key West, Florida: 35% off room rates plus $50 resort credit. View Rates

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Autograph Collection — Miami: Up to 40% off best available rate. View Rates

The Elser Hotel & Residences — Miami: 30% off best available rate with code BFCM. View Rates

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort — Miramar Beach, Florida: 50% off stays of two or more nights with code BFCM. View Rates

The Pensacola Beach Resort — Pensacola Beach, Florida: 20% off with code BF24. View Rates

Amrit Ocean Resort — Riviera Beach, Florida: 30% off best available rate on dates throughout 2025. View Rates

The Pearl Hotel — Rosemary Beach, Florida: 30% off winter rates. View Rates

The Lodge 30A — Santa Rosa Beach, Florida: 25% off spring and summer getaways. View Rates

WaterColor Inn — Santa Rosa Beach, Florida: 30% off winter stays. View Rates

Sea Island — Sea Island, Georgia: 35% off select 2025 dates. View Rates

Emeline — Charleston, South Carolina: 25% off stays, plus $25 dining credit. View Rates

The Ryder Hotel — Charleston, South Carolina: 25% off stays, plus $25 dining credit. View Rates

Viceroy Chicago — Chicago: Up to 35% off select dates throughout 2025. View Rates

El Capitan Hotel — Merced, California: 30% off with code NOBRAINER. View Rates

Mojave Resort — Palm Desert, California: From $99 per night with code BLACKFRIDAY. View Rates

Palm Mountain Resort & Spa — Palm Springs, California: 25% off plus waived resort fee. View Rates

LUMA Hotel San Francisco — San Francisco: 30% off plus up to $75 in dining credits. View Rates

Select hotels in Santa Barbara: Third night free. View Hotels + Rates

Alisal Ranch — Solvang, California: 50% off all-inclusive rates on select dates. View Rates

The Edgewater — Seattle: 30% off plus free parking with code CYBER24. View Rates

Hotel Grand Pacific — Victoria, British Columbia: 20% off plus $25 dinner voucher. View Rates

Oak Bay Beach Hotel — Victoria, British Columbia: 50% off Ocean View Suites. View Rates

Pendray Inn & Tea House — Victoria, British Columbia: 30% off rates and 25% off afternoon tea. View Rates

Waldorf Astoria Cancun — Cancun, Mexico: 20% off best available rate or flexible rate on stays of three nights or more with “Stay Longer in Paradise” promotion. View Rates

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort — Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: 20% off best available rate or flexible rate on stays of four nights or more with “Stay Longer in Paradise” promotion. View Rates

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino — Palm Beach, Aruba: Up to 35% off stays of six nights or more. View Rates

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest and Golf Resort — Puerto Rico: 25% of total stay (includes room, food and beverages). View Rates

Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Boutique Resort — Puerto Rico: 45% off plus $150 food and beverage credit. View Rates

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbor — St. Kitts & Nevis: 20% off for nonmembers; 25% off for members. View Rates

The Somerset on Grace Bay — Providenciales, Turks and Caicos: 25% off with four-night minimum stay plus $100 food and beverage credit. View Rates

Tierra Hotels (Tierra Patagonia and Tierra Atacama) — Chile: 50% off with minimum three-night stay. View Rates

Cameron House — Loch Lomond, Scotland: 40% off stays for two on select dates, including breakfast and access to leisure club. View Rates

All-Inclusive Vacation Packages

BeachBound Vacations:

$500 off sitewide with minimum four-night stay; use code CYBERDEAL500. View Deals

CheapCaribbean Vacations: $500 off sitewide with minimum four-night stay; use code CYBERDEAL500. View Deals

Apple Vacations: Up to $500 off with code BLACKFRIYAY24D or BLACKFRIYAY24C. View Deals

FunJet Vacations: Up to $500 off with code BLACKFRIYAY24D or BLACKFRIYAY24C. View Deals

Rail Vacations

These rail vacations allow you to travel in luxury while visiting incredible destinations.

Railbookers: Up to $600 off bookings for two people, plus $100 credit for 2025 bookings. View Rates

Luggage and Accessories

Briggs & Riley: Up to 30% off select items plus gift with purchase using code GWP; complimentary amenities kit with purchases of $399+ while supplies last. Shop on Briggs & Riley

Solo NY: 30% off sitewide using code HOLIDAY30. Shop on Solo NY

STATE Bags: 30% off sitewide with code BF24. Free embroidery of initials and free gift with purchase. Shop on STATE Bags

The 62 Best Black Friday Travel Deals of 2024 originally appeared on usnews.com