The 62 Best Black Friday Travel Deals of 2024

Black Friday is still weeks away, but the travel deals are already being announced. In fact, in many cases, the deals have already started. Bookmark this page to score a deal on everything from an all-inclusive resort vacation to new luggage. Note: Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply.
Cruises
Oceania Cruises: Up to 30% off select sailings with code DCBF. View Cruises
City Cruises: 20% off dining cruises with code BLACKFRIDAY. View Cruises
Aurora Expeditions: Up to 25% off select Antarctica voyages; up to 20% off + free cabin upgrades on select Arctic voyages in 2025 and up to 20% off + no solo supplement on select Arctic voyages in 2025. View Cruises
Tours
Culture Trip
— Up to $1,322 off Japan by Train: The Grand Tour: View Tour
— Up to $787 off Scotland by Train: View Tour
— Up to $759 off A Taste of Taiwan by Train: View Tour
— Up to $665 off Epic Morocco: View Tour
— Up to $644 off Seductive Southern Italy: View Tour
— Up to $375 off Journey the Silk Road in Central Asia: View Tour
Devour Tours from City Experiences:
15% off select food tours with code BFRIDAY2024. View Tours
Hotels
Arlo Hotels: Up to 50% off throughout 2025. View Rates
Huttopia — Multiple Locations: 20% off tent accommodations with code BLACKFRIDAY2025. View Rates
Noble House Hotels & Resorts — Multiple Locations: Up to 25% off. View Rates
Chatham Bars Inn — Chatham, Massachusetts: Black Friday deal: $200 resort credit. Cyber Monday deal: Up to 40% off. View Rates
LUMA Hotel Times Square — New York City: 30% off plus up to $75 in dining credits. View Rates
ModernHaus SoHo — New York City: 30% off entire stay. View Rates
Sonesta Hotels of New York — New York City: Up to 30% off with code CYBER. View Rates
Sound View Greenport — Greenport, New York: Up to 35% off best available rate with code CYBER24. View Rates
The Harbor Front Inn — Greenport, New York: Up to 35% off best available rate with code CYBER24. View Rates
Sonesta White Plains Downtown — White Plains, New York: Up to 30% off with code CYBER.View Rates
The Nittany Lion Inn — State College, Pennsylvania: Black Friday: 24% off + $50 food and beverage credit. Cyber Monday: 31% off. View Rates
Newport Harbor Island Resort — Newport, Rhode Island: Up to 20% off, $50 food and beverage credit per stay, two cocktails upon arrival, $25 daily breakfast credit, room upgrade*, early check-in*, and late checkout* (*based on availability). View Rates
Hotel Vermont — Burlington, Vermont: Cyber Monday: Weeknight stays from $159; weekend stays from $199. View Rates
Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach — Clearwater, Florida: 30% off stay of three or more nights. View Rates
La Siesta Resort & Villas — Islamorada, Florida: Up to 40% off Standard Rooms and up to 25% off Premium Suites, cottages and villas. Minimum two-night stay required. View Rates
Three Waters Resort & Marina, A Tribute Portfolio Resort — Islamorada, Florida: Up to 15% off for nonmembers; up to 25% off for members. View Rates
Amara Cay Resort — Islamorada, Florida: Up to 40% off Standard Rooms and up to 25% off Premium Suites. Minimum two-night stay required. View Rates
The Marker Key West Harbor Resort — Key West, Florida: 35% off room rates plus $50 resort credit. View Rates
Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Autograph Collection — Miami: Up to 40% off best available rate. View Rates
The Elser Hotel & Residences — Miami: 30% off best available rate with code BFCM. View Rates
Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort — Miramar Beach, Florida: 50% off stays of two or more nights with code BFCM. View Rates
The Pensacola Beach Resort — Pensacola Beach, Florida: 20% off with code BF24. View Rates
Amrit Ocean Resort — Riviera Beach, Florida: 30% off best available rate on dates throughout 2025. View Rates
The Pearl Hotel — Rosemary Beach, Florida: 30% off winter rates. View Rates
The Lodge 30A — Santa Rosa Beach, Florida: 25% off spring and summer getaways. View Rates
WaterColor Inn — Santa Rosa Beach, Florida: 30% off winter stays. View Rates
Sea Island — Sea Island, Georgia: 35% off select 2025 dates. View Rates
Emeline — Charleston, South Carolina: 25% off stays, plus $25 dining credit. View Rates
The Ryder Hotel — Charleston, South Carolina: 25% off stays, plus $25 dining credit. View Rates
Viceroy Chicago — Chicago: Up to 35% off select dates throughout 2025. View Rates
El Capitan Hotel — Merced, California: 30% off with code NOBRAINER. View Rates
Mojave Resort — Palm Desert, California: From $99 per night with code BLACKFRIDAY. View Rates
Palm Mountain Resort & Spa — Palm Springs, California: 25% off plus waived resort fee. View Rates
LUMA Hotel San Francisco — San Francisco: 30% off plus up to $75 in dining credits. View Rates
Select hotels in Santa Barbara: Third night free. View Hotels + Rates
Alisal Ranch — Solvang, California: 50% off all-inclusive rates on select dates. View Rates
The Edgewater — Seattle: 30% off plus free parking with code CYBER24. View Rates
Hotel Grand Pacific — Victoria, British Columbia: 20% off plus $25 dinner voucher. View Rates
Oak Bay Beach Hotel — Victoria, British Columbia: 50% off Ocean View Suites. View Rates
Pendray Inn & Tea House — Victoria, British Columbia: 30% off rates and 25% off afternoon tea. View Rates
Waldorf Astoria Cancun — Cancun, Mexico: 20% off best available rate or flexible rate on stays of three nights or more with “Stay Longer in Paradise” promotion. View Rates
Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort — Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: 20% off best available rate or flexible rate on stays of four nights or more with “Stay Longer in Paradise” promotion. View Rates
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino — Palm Beach, Aruba: Up to 35% off stays of six nights or more. View Rates
Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest and Golf Resort — Puerto Rico: 25% of total stay (includes room, food and beverages). View Rates
Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Boutique Resort — Puerto Rico: 45% off plus $150 food and beverage credit. View Rates
Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbor — St. Kitts & Nevis: 20% off for nonmembers; 25% off for members. View Rates
The Somerset on Grace Bay — Providenciales, Turks and Caicos: 25% off with four-night minimum stay plus $100 food and beverage credit. View Rates
Tierra Hotels (Tierra Patagonia and Tierra Atacama) — Chile: 50% off with minimum three-night stay. View Rates
Cameron House — Loch Lomond, Scotland: 40% off stays for two on select dates, including breakfast and access to leisure club. View Rates
All-Inclusive Vacation Packages
BeachBound Vacations:
$500 off sitewide with minimum four-night stay; use code CYBERDEAL500. View Deals
CheapCaribbean Vacations: $500 off sitewide with minimum four-night stay; use code CYBERDEAL500. View Deals
Apple Vacations: Up to $500 off with code BLACKFRIYAY24D or BLACKFRIYAY24C. View Deals
FunJet Vacations: Up to $500 off with code BLACKFRIYAY24D or BLACKFRIYAY24C. View Deals
Rail Vacations
These rail vacations allow you to travel in luxury while visiting incredible destinations.
Railbookers: Up to $600 off bookings for two people, plus $100 credit for 2025 bookings. View Rates
Luggage and Accessories
Briggs & Riley: Up to 30% off select items plus gift with purchase using code GWP; complimentary amenities kit with purchases of $399+ while supplies last. Shop on Briggs & Riley
Solo NY: 30% off sitewide using code HOLIDAY30. Shop on Solo NY
STATE Bags: 30% off sitewide with code BF24. Free embroidery of initials and free gift with purchase. Shop on STATE Bags
