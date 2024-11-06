The 33 Best Girls Trip Ideas for 2025

Whether you want to party it up, get adventurous with some scuba diving or pamper yourselves at a deluxe spa,…

Whether you want to party it up, get adventurous with some scuba diving or pamper yourselves at a deluxe spa, these fantastic girls trip destinations offer something for every woman in your group. However you choose to spend your vacation, these girls weekend getaways are bound to help you and your best gal pals create lifelong memories.

Sonoma, California

For a getaway with the gals to taste some of the world’s finest wines, head to Sonoma County. Sonoma is a bit more down to earth than its competitive neighbor, Napa Valley, and the area boasts more than 425 wineries, including Kendall-Jackson, Korbel and Francis Ford Coppola. Round up your gaggle of girls to go wine tasting via private shuttle, open-air trolley, e-bike or motorcycle sidecar.

Other activities include hot air balloon rides, hiking at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, tubing down the Russian River, getting pampered at a spa, shopping in the upscale boutiques in the charming Sonoma and Healdsburg plazas, or visiting the “Sonoma Serengeti” with Safari West.

With so many lavish resorts to choose from, you might not even want to venture out. Consider Montage Healdsburg; Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa; The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection; or the Farmhouse Inn. You can enjoy amenities like spacious suites, heated pools, luxurious spas and refined dining at these properties. If glamping is more your style, book a cabin or canvas tent at Wildhaven or an Airstream at AutoCamp Russian River — both are just steps away from the Russian River. For a coastal respite, The Lodge at Bodega Bay features outdoor fire pits with ocean views, kayaking on Bodega Bay and on-property wine receptions featuring local wines.

[Read: The 17 Best Bachelorette Party Destinations]

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Why not use a girls trip to embark on a wellness journey on beautiful Hilton Head Island? Whether your goal is weight loss or learning healthy habits, escape to Hilton Head Health, where you won’t be tempted to indulge in high-calorie treats, but rather focus on nourishing food, a multitude of daily fitness options, rejuvenating spa treatments and educational workshops that focus on a healthier lifestyle.

The one- to three-bedroom private villas are perfect for a group, featuring spacious living areas, fully equipped kitchens, en suite bathrooms and serene views. While on the island, explore the area through active adventures such as kayaking in the creeks or ocean, riding bikes on the beach or various bike paths, playing golf, or horseback riding.

Cruise to Alaska

Head north to the 49th state for outdoor adventure and wildlife viewing with your girl crew — and what better way to explore than by cruise ship? Princess Cruise Lines’ Discovery Princess is one of the ships celebrating the line’s 55th anniversary sailing in Alaska in 2024. Princess Cruises, one of the top cruise lines in Alaska, offers a seven-day Inside Passage cruise from Seattle with all kinds of exciting shore excursions.

On a cruise, there’s no need to pack and unpack while stopping at various charming towns along the way. Everyone can choose what they want to eat at the massive buffet — or get dressed up for fine dining at specialty restaurants. You can all hang together or split into smaller groups to explore the remote Alaska wilderness through activities such as dog-sledding, a seaplane flight over glaciers, a scenic tram or train tour, a visit to a native village to learn about the Indigenous culture, or a whale watching cruise. Princess’ award-winning North to Alaska program features fresh seafood and locals sharing their stories of life in the Great Land.

Victoria, British Columbia

Reconnect with your friends in this charming waterfront city in British Columbia. Stay at the elegant Fairmont Empress hotel with the updated Fairmont Gold experience. Put on your best dress for the iconic afternoon tea with dainty finger sandwiches, scones and pastries. Or, meet the girls for the Sunset Sips experience, which offers cocktails served in teapots and hardy bites.

For some R&R in Victoria, walk to the nearby HAVN floating spa to enjoy its outdoor hydrotherapy circuit. Leave time to visit the impressive Butchart Gardens’ five themed gardens spanning 55 acres. Victoria is also brimming with historical and cultural sites, including Craigdorrach Castle, and you can find plenty of outdoor activities like kayaking and whale watching as well.

[Read: The 11 Best Weekend Getaways From Seattle]

Las Vegas

From casino games to shows to grand hotels, Las Vegas offers many ways to spend a weekend away with the girls. One of the newest resorts on the Strip is the luxurious Fontainebleau Las Vegas, featuring a 150,000-square-foot casino, casual and fine dining at several restaurants, and the relaxing Lapis Spa & Wellness. The sprawling adjacent property, Resorts World, comprises three resorts: Hilton Las Vegas, Conrad Las Vegas and Crawfords Las Vegas. For a bougie getaway with the girls, opt for a three- or four-bedroom palace at Crawfords, which includes a gourmet kitchen and a private pool. You can’t miss the Fountain of Youth experience at the Awana Spa.

If you’re looking for a foodie trip with the girls, there’s no shortage of incredible restaurants and bars on the Strip, including COMO Poolside Café & Bar at Bellagio; The Bedford by Martha Stewart and Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas; and LPM Restaurant & Bar in The Cosmopolitan. For a bit of a quieter experience on the Strip, stay at the Delano Las Vegas, a quieter boutique-style hotel that’s part of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Delano guests receive access to the Delano Beach Club, which has a submerged chessboard in the pool; the co-ed Bathhouse Spa; and the Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge.

For top-notch shopping, head to The Shops at Crystals. Vegas shows are also perfect entertainment for a girls getaway. Catch one of Spiegelworld’s cheeky adults-only shows, a live performance at The Beverly Theater, a dazzling concert or immersive film at the high-tech Sphere, or live country music at the newly opened Ole Red. Weekenders may also enjoy the futuristic AREA15 for immersive art, a secret bar, rides and the surreal worlds of Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart.

Phoenix

This city, located in the scenic Sonoran Desert, is a wonderful destination for a memorable girls trip with plenty of options for wellness, art and adventure. Start your day together in Phoenix with a sunrise hot air balloon ride with Hot Air Expeditions for a bird’s-eye view of the sprawling landscape below. Next, explore art and culture at a local museum. The Heard Museum focuses on Indigenous art, and the Phoenix Art Museum displays works from many of the greats, such as Monet, Picasso, O’Keeffe and Kahlo. The historic site of Taliesin West — Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert compound, located about 30 miles out of town — is another cool place to wander around in the area.

Don’t miss the award-winning immersive cocktail experience at Century Grand. For wellness and pampering, CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa sits about 35 miles north of Phoenix and offers classes focused on personal growth as well as an award-winning spa. Or head to the remote, all-inclusive Castle Hot Springs resort about 50 miles north of the city to bathe in the mineral-rich waters and dine on farm-fresh produce grown on property. For a resort stay in nearby Scottsdale, top options include the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain or ADERO Scottsdale Resort.

Québec City

For old-world charm without having to make the trek to Europe, French-speaking Québec City in eastern Canada is a wonderful option for a girls getaway filled with history, art and nature. Stroll the cobblestone streets, visit historic sites and take a cruise along the St. Lawrence River. Don’t miss traditional afternoon tea at the iconic five-star Fairmont Le Château Frontenac. The picturesque Petit?Champlain district is an excellent place for shopping. The Montmorency Falls, located in a park several miles from downtown, are also worth a visit. During the winter months, popular activities include visiting the Hôtel de Glace (Ice Hotel) and attending the festive Québec Winter Carnival.

Fill an afternoon by visiting the lovely Île d’Orléans (Island of Orleans). You’ll find many local producers with shops where you can taste and purchase products, such as fresh jam at the Tigidou Jam Factory, all sorts of black currant-flavored goods at Cassis Monna & Filles, and wine with a view of the vineyards at Vignoble Isle de Bacchus.

The historic and posh Auberge Saint-Antoine — a Relais & Châteaux property — has museum-quality artifacts on display. It is a Michelin two-key hotel that provides bespoke service, fine farm-to-table dining in an 1822 maritime warehouse, and wellness amenities in the Health Club; it’s also walkable to many city sights.

Palm Springs, California

Warm up in the desert with a weekend in Palm Springs. You and your friends can gossip poolside with a cocktail, soak in mineral hot springs at The Spa at Séc-he, enjoy a game of golf or play a round of tennis. For a taste of history, explore the midcentury modern architecture on a self-guided bike tour. Another great way to experience Palm Springs is on the Palm Spring Aerial Tramway, which affords beautiful views of the valley below.

For an overnight stay, the Trixie Motel offers a pink party scene created by drag queen Trixie Mattel where each guest can stay in a different themed room. The minimalist Drift Palm Springs offers one- to four-bedroom suites with amenities like full kitchens, patios and hammock chairs. At night, get dressed up for drinks at the Canopy Wine Lounge in downtown Palm Springs or dinner at the industrial-chic Workshop Kitchen + Bar — one of the city’s top restaurants — for contemporary American cuisine.

Miami

Sun, surf and fun are what you’ll find in Miami at nearly any time of year. Spend a day with your friends shopping at the outdoor Lincoln Road Mall or Española Way in Miami Beach, or meandering through murals at the Wynwood Walls art installation, one of Miami’s top museums. When you’re ready for some nightlife, head to South Beach to dance the night away. For Asian cuisine and a clubbing scene, consider Komodo or Gekk? (owned by Bad Bunny and David Grutman).

Park your pals at the Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell in the Financial District to enjoy sweeping views of the Brickell neighborhood, an outdoor pool and cocktails at Mosaico Kitchen + Bar. Want to be close to the beach? The recently renovated art deco-inspired Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is located in South Beach and offers beach access, poolside cabanas and plenty of activities to keep you entertained throughout the day. For colorful backdrops that will make your group selfies pop, check out Arlo Wynwood in the artsy Wynwood neighborhood.

Los Angeles, California

For the ultimate girls getaway, head to Los Angeles and experience luxury amenities, leading-edge fashion, skyline views and rooftop pools. Check into the historic, boutique Hotel Figueroa — created by women, for women — where you can enjoy a coffin-shaped pool, specialty suites and artwork by local independent female creators. At the five-star Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, take in some of the best views of the city from the rooftop pool. Nearby, you can see a concert at the Crypto.com Arena or shop for clothes and accessories from up-and-coming designers in the LA Fashion District.

Work up a sweat by hiking on Runyon Canyon Trail for views of Hollywood Hills. For a ranch-style getaway with the girls, head to Malibu to stay at the boutique Calamigos Guest Ranch, then dine at the Calamigos Beach Club Restaurant and Lounge, which offers scenic Pacific Ocean vistas just 10 miles from the ranch.

If Beverly Hills is more your style, The Beverly Hills Hotel is an iconic landmark where celebrities can often be seen dining at the Polo Lounge. Experience the food, film and fashion of the 90210 with LA Food Tours, which includes strolling down Rodeo Drive and stopping for a cocktail at Beverly Wilshire, where scenes from “Pretty Woman” were filmed.

[Read: The 12 Best Movie & TV Tours Around the World]

Vancouver, British Columbia

The cosmopolitan city of Vancouver on the west coast of Canada is surrounded by water and wilderness, which makes it a perfect place for a nature-focused girls escape any time of year. Make memories with your besties doing activities such as boating, fishing, hiking, biking, skiing and more. A scenic bike ride along the waterway is a great way to experience Vancouver, as is a ferry ride to Granville Island to explore the local market or a sightseeing boat tour with Vancouver Water Adventures to spot a seal colony. One of the most popular attractions in Vancouver is the Capilano Suspension Bridge — a 230-foot-high swinging bridge in the woods that makes for a perfect photo op.

Even though the scenery is rustic, there is plenty of luxury in this Canadian coastal city — from hotels and restaurants to art and food. At night, put on your best little black dresses and hit the slots and tables to try your luck at the Parq Vancouver Casino Resort. The casino is bookended by two luxury hotels. On one side is the light and bright JW Marriott Parq Vancouver with a full-service spa, an outdoor pool and locally sourced cuisine at Honey Salt.

On the other side of the casino you’ll find the DOUGLAS, an Autograph Collection Hotel that is dark and moody with rich textures that mimic the surrounding forest. Celebrate together over seafood and sushi at The Victor and cap the night with cocktails and high-energy music at the rooftop D/6 Bar & Lounge. Don’t miss the hidden room behind the bookcase. If you want to sing your heart out with your besties, catch a performance by your favorite artist at the adjacent — and impressive — BC Place.

New York City

Friends can find any activity to strike their fancy in New York City. The FreeStyle Pass helps travelers save money and skip ticket lines at multiple attractions, such as One World Observatory — a top NYC observation deck — and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Check out the city skyline and the Statue of Liberty during a brunch, dinner or other type of cruise with City Cruises.

If you’re staying in Manhattan, you can find lodging in the heart of bustling Times Square at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan or the New York Marriott Marquis — or in the vibrant Financial District at The Wall Street Hotel. If the sky’s the limit, Aman New York is a must for the ultimate luxury accommodations in Midtown Manhattan. For a more leisurely escape to Brooklyn, the hip Arlo Williamsburg is a prime hotel option. Beyond accommodations, New York City offers seemingly endless places to dine, from the high-end Clement at The Peninsula New York to the casual Melt Shop lunch spot.

[Read: 21 Top Things to Do in Brooklyn]

Charlotte, North Carolina

The various activities in Charlotte — think: artsy events, heart-pumping pursuits and top-notch shopping — makes this Southern city appealing to all kinds of travelers. Try whitewater rafting at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, where visitors will find the world’s largest human-made whitewater river, or enjoy ample shopping opportunities at the high-end SouthPark Mall.

For boutique digs in Charlotte, stay at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel. Overlooking an urban park in the city center, the property boasts amenities like complimentary loaner bikes, in-room yoga mats and a yoga deck. Angeline’s offers Italian American cuisine at the hotel, while the rooftop Merchant & Trade serves up bar snacks and cocktails.

San Diego

This Southern California destination provides warm weather, beautiful beaches, gourmet dining and upscale shopping. During the day, head out with the girls for kayaking in La Jolla Cove, hiking at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, visiting one of the many museums in Balboa Park, shopping in the Gaslamp Quarter, or exploring California’s roots at the Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. Purchase a CityPASS to save money and time spent waiting in line for popular San Diego attractions, such as the world-famous San Diego Zoo.

There’s no shortage of dining options in “America’s Finest City.” Start your day with a cup of Joe at the new Bivouac Ciderworks Adventure Lodge & General Store, which offers a cafe, a cider tasting room, a speakeasy and more. You can fill up on brunch at the lively Bib Gourmand-winning Morning Glory (worth the wait) in Little Italy. Then, consider taking a sunset dinner cruise with City Experiences and grabbing after-dinner drinks at the space-inspired Mothership or the retro Part Time Lover.

Cap off your day with a sleepover at The Lafayette Hotel and Club, which has recently been restored to its 1940s glory. For a wellness-inspired girls getaway, the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa and the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa both feature world-class spas and a variety of fitness offerings, as well as locally sourced seasonal cuisine.

New Orleans

A vacation in New Orleans is bound to include time spent sipping hurricanes on Bourbon Street and munching on beignets at Café du Monde. But if partying isn’t your scene, don’t fret: New Orleans offers something for everyone. The chic South Market district appeals to avid shoppers, Frenchmen Street boasts incredible live music, and the 18th-century Jackson Square is a must for history buffs. A streetcar ride down St. Charles Avenue, which features gorgeous mansions, is also a fun way to pass the time.

New Orleans is home to a variety of hotels that’d work well for a girls trip. For traveler-approved amenities and a superb location, hang your hat at the Loews New Orleans Hotel. This property sits in the New Orleans Art District and houses an indoor pool, a restaurant and a fitness center. Or, stay in the charming Garden District at the historic Pontchartrain Hotel, with chic two-bedroom suites and award-winning rooftop dining. Another option is the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, near the popular French Quarter, which boasts diverse culinary options, spacious rooms and close proximity to many of New Orleans’ top attractions.

Charleston, South Carolina

[IMAGE]

Step back in time to 17th-century America while on vacation in Charleston. This charming port city in South Carolina is home to preserved historic mansions, beaches, award-winning restaurants and shops. Many of Charleston’s popular attractions, such as the Battery and Charleston City Market, are easy to explore on foot or by bike.

After a busy day of sightseeing, gal pals can relax at Wentworth Mansion, a former home built in the 1800s by wealthy Charleston resident Francis Silas Rodgers. The hotel offers plush digs, a spa inside the property’s former stables and the highly regarded Circa 1886 Restaurant. For under-the-radar dining in Charleston, The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene offers fresh seafood away from the crowds. Also in Charleston’s historic downtown, the cozy boutique Emeline hotel’s rooms and suites come with memorable touches like record players, and guests have close proximity to the city’s picturesque cobblestone streets and charming boutiques.

Newport Beach, California

[IMAGE]

For the ultimate girls getaway, it doesn’t get much better than Newport Beach. This Orange County destination — located about 45 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles — is home to attractions like Corona del Mar State Beach, the open-air Fashion Island shopping center and the Balboa Fun Zone. You can also head to the adjacent 1,000-acre Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve for kayaking and bicycling or to Crystal Cove State Park for hiking and an expansive beach.

Check in to The Resort at Pelican Hill for a five-star stay with luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom villas. Spend your days lounging by one of the largest circular swimming pools in the world, hitting balls at the two championship golf courses, or getting spoiled at the property’s spa. For proximity to Fashion Island, you can stay at Pendry Newport Beach, which opened in 2023, and enjoy alfresco dining, cryotherapy at the spa and an exclusive members club. Another new resort in the area is VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa, complete with beach fire pits, ocean views, a spa and an outdoor bar with live music.

You can’t beat the Balboa Bay Resort for accommodations on the water. It’s located on picturesque Newport Bay with views of impressive mega-yachts. Have a girls day at the spa, cruise the bay on a Duffy boat, or head to nearby Lido Marina Village for upscale shopping and gourmet dining. If you’re interested in the arts, grab your friends to see a live performance at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, or wander around the new Orange County Museum of Art to see more than 4,500 pieces of art.

[Read: The 15 Best Weekend Getaways From Los Angeles]

Chicago

[IMAGE]

Get your fill of retail therapy along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. This central thoroughfare, which spans several blocks of Michigan Avenue, is lined with various shops and restaurants as well as several top hotels. The nearby L7 Chicago by Lotte has rooms outfitted with bay windows that overlook the city and river, and the stylish Silversmith Hotel Chicago Downtown is home to a lively restaurant and lounge.

After a restful night’s sleep, stroll through Millennium Park to see the iconic “Bean” sculpture and catch a show in the city’s theater district. Of course, no visit would be complete without ordering some deep-dish pizza from a local favorite like Lou Malnati’s or Gino’s East.

Key West, Florida

[IMAGE]

Escape to the Florida Keys for a tropical getaway with the girls. The southernmost key, Key West, is known for its abundance of ocean activities, year-round warm weather, lively Duval Street, historic homes and laid-back vibe. Hop on bikes to search for the best key lime pie, kayak through the mangroves, visit the southernmost point in the continental U.S. and go sailing at sunset. You can also taste rum at Papa’s Pilar Distillery and, for a unique experience, see the six-toed cats at the Ernest Hemingway house. On a night out, visit one of the iconic bars on the island, such as Sloppy Joe’s or Capt. Tony’s Saloon.

For overnight accommodations, explore the top resorts in the Florida Keys. You may want to stay at a beachfront property such as The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton or on the harbor The Marker Key West Harbor Resort. There’s also the budget-friendly, adults-only NYAH Key West with bunk bed rooms that sleep up to six guests.

[Read: The 13 Top Florida Keys Beaches]

Santa Barbara, California

[IMAGE]

Have a quintessential Southern California girls vacation in Santa Barbara, which is known for its beaches, Spanish colonial-style buildings and abundant shops along the city’s main road, State Street. There is no shortage of adventures to be found with your gal pals, such as renting e-bikes at Wheel Fun to cruise along the beachside bike path, visiting the impressive Lotusland gardens, or attending a sound bath in a human-made Himalayan salt cave. For a bit of history, you can hop on a trolley for a narrated city tour or learn about the historic architecture on the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s walking tour. There are also great trails to hike in the Santa Ynez Mountains.

When you’re ready for drinks, downtown’s happening Funk Zone has wine-tasting rooms such as Pali Wine Co. as well as distilleries and breweries. Head to the Montecito Country Mart or the Santa Barbara Public Market for a variety of eateries to choose from. In the nearby town of Los Olivos, in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country, your group can enjoy handcrafted wine, expansive views and cozy amenities at Fess Parker; lodging options here include cabins and a charming inn.

To stay close to the action in town, book rooms at Hotel Californian. For an upscale oceanfront getaway, choose The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, situated on 78 acres, or five-star Rosewood Miramar Beach in charming Montecito. Or, relax with your buddies at the Kimpton Canary Hotel, which boasts a rooftop pool, free loaner bicycles, and accommodations equipped with four-poster beds and yoga mats. The property’s Finch & Fork restaurant serves seafood and classic American dishes.

Nashville, Tennessee

[IMAGE]

Pack your cowgirl hats and boots and head to Nashville for live music every night of the week. Enjoy line dancing and singing along to your favorite country songs on Broadway in this historic city. To make the most of your trip, you’ll want to dig in to delicious Southern meals and visit iconic sites such as the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Johnny Cash Museum.

Bed down in The Westin Nashville for easy access to the music scene on Broadway, Bridgestone Arena and downtown area. Recover from a late night out with a rejuvenating spa treatment and relaxing facilities. For an over-the-top stay, book a suite with amenities like pool tables, DJ booths and city views.

Los Cabos, Mexico

[IMAGE]

Warm weather, beautiful beaches, delicious Mexican food — what could be better for a girls trip? Pack your swimsuit and flip-flops and head to the Baja Peninsula for some fun in the sun. Los Cabos encompasses the towns of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. There is no shortage of beachfront luxury resorts to choose from, such as Vidanta Los Cabos and Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection. For an all-inclusive stay, properties like Zoëtry Casa del Mar Los Cabos, the adults-only Marquis Los Cabos and Grand Velas Los Cabos make it easy with meals and drinks included.

In Los Cabos, you can party at the bars and nightclubs in Cabos San Lucas, visit the historic downtown of San Jose del Cabo, sail to Land’s End to see the picturesque arch, and enjoy true farm-to-table dining at ACRE or Flora Farms.

Maui, Hawaii

[IMAGE]

Although Lahaina has a long way to go to recover from 2023’s devastating wildfires, there are many beautiful places to see and interesting things to do on other parts of the island. By visiting Maui, you can aid in this destination’s recovery and help support its residents. Enjoy a tropical getaway for your girls trip, complete with waterfalls, gorgeous beaches, amazing sunrises, snorkeling with sea turtles and, of course, toasting with mai tais.

Pack the girls into a rental car and head to Haleakal? National Park to see the dormant volcanic crater — an especially magical place to see at sunrise (reservations are required). Take the winding Road to Hana, along which you can admire beautiful vistas and swim in a series of natural pools with waterfalls. Or, go for a short hike in the breathtaking ‘Iao Valley State Park.

Choose a resort situated on an expansive beach for access to the warm ocean, such as Wailea Beach Resort or the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Other top beachfront options include the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows or Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa at Ka’anapali Beach.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

[IMAGE]

Hit the slopes with your besties at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for world-class skiing and snowboarding in Jackson Hole. After a day on the mountain, head to the iconic Mangy Moose in Teton Village for après-ski cocktails and live music. Hotel Terra and the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole offer easy slope access, as well as luxurious spas for relaxing and recovering. With its 9,000-square-foot Grand View Spa, Snow King Resort is the largest full-service resort and spa in Jackson Hole. For aprés-ski or post-hike cocktails with a view, head to The Rooftop at The Cloudveil.

The mountain adventure doesn’t stop when the snow melts. During the summer months, you and your gals can go mountain biking at the Bike Park, take the scenic tram to the top for a waffle with a view at Corbet’s Cabin and hike down through wildflowers, or explore new climbing routes on the Via Ferrata. You’ll have so much fun that you may even want to return with your family in tow.

[Read: The 11 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. for 2023-2024]

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

[IMAGE]

It’s hard to find a more picturesque destination than Carmel-by-the-Sea, thanks to its misty beaches and homes straight out of a fairy tale. This coastal village, less than 5 miles southwest of Monterey, is an ideal spot to hop on bikes and ride down to the beach and through charming neighborhoods with your gal pals. When you reach downtown, stop to check out the area’s shops, restaurants and art galleries. For more beautiful sea views, venture to nearby Point Lobos State Natural Reserve.

Carmel offers a range of quaint hotels and inns, including historic La Playa Carmel and the cottage-style Hotel Carmel.

[Read: The 32 Best Dog-Friendly Beaches in the U.S.]

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to planning girls trips with her friends. She prefers getaways in places that offer outdoor adventure and five-star spas. Her favorite destinations include Palms Springs, Maui and British Columbia. Kolberg used her personal experience and research skills to curate this list of the best girls trip ideas.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Foodie Cities in the U.S.

— The Best Nightlife Cities in the U.S.

— The Best Weekender Bags for Women

— Solo Travel for Women: The Best Destinations and Tips

— The Top Places to Celebrate Women’s History

More from U.S. News

27 Top Cheap Weekend Getaways in the U.S.

The 15 Best Weekend Getaways From Los Angeles

The 14 Best Weekend Getaways From Chicago

The 33 Best Girls Trip Ideas for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/07/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.