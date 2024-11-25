The 12 Best Places to Retire in Asia

Asia boasts some of the most budget-friendly locations for older Americans interested in retiring abroad. Pockets of the Philippines, Vietnam…

Asia boasts some of the most budget-friendly locations for older Americans interested in retiring abroad. Pockets of the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand can feel amazingly affordable to those arriving from the United States. Best of all, retirement in these countries includes access to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches. While some might be intimidated by the cultural differences, many retired expats find the culture shock a thrilling and invigorating way to begin their second act.

Here’s a look at 12 of the best retirement locations in Asia, listed alphabetically:

— Bali, Indonesia

— Chiang Mai, Thailand

— Da Lat, Vietnam

— Da Nang, Vietnam

— Dumaguete, Philippines

— George Town, Malaysia

— Hua Hin, Thailand

— Kota Kinabalu, Malaysian Borneo

— Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

— Phnom Penh, Cambodia

— Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard

— Unawatuna, Sri Lanka

Bali, Indonesia

Bali, Indonesia, enjoys a well-deserved reputation as one of the most beautiful tropical islands in the world. The jungle is lush, volcanoes rise into the clouds and terraced rice fields cascade down the valleys.

Multitiered Balinese temples adorn even the smallest villages. The ocean, never far away, offers world-class diving, surfing, snorkeling, parasailing and other water sports. On the southeast side of Bali is the small town of Sanur, an unpretentious suburb of the larger city of Denpasar.

Quiet and laid-back, Sanur feels far removed from the crowds of tourists who flock to Bali for vacations and honeymoons. Sanur can be a top choice for indulging in a five-star luxury lifestyle on a three-star budget.

[Read: How to Buy Property Overseas for Retirement]

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Since the 1800s, Chiang Mai, Thailand, has been luring expats from the West with its low cost of living, great weather, rich history and distinct culture.

The heart of this city, founded in 1296, lies within its old city walls, where ancient and modern Buddhist temples coexist with residential and commercial neighborhoods. Modern Chiang Mai has grown beyond the ancient walls and offers mega-malls, multinational grocery and department stores and other trappings of 21st-century living.

The biggest advantages of retirement in Chiang Mai are its low cost of living and affordable health care. The biggest downside can be air pollution during the annual burning season, mid-February through mid-April, when local farmers burn their fields. Many expats travel outside the country during these months.

Da Lat, Vietnam

Perched at 4,900 feet in the Lang Biang Plateau, Da Lat was discovered by 19th-century French colonists seeking respite from the heat and humidity of city life in Vietnam. Da Lat is abundantly green, with lake views reminiscent of an alpine ski town.

The atmosphere is tranquil and contemplative. French bourgeois architecture was imported in the form of grand hotels, villas, rose gardens and churches to create a city that became known as Le Petit Paris, complete with its own miniature Eiffel Tower. Da Lat is popular among Vietnamese tourists, especially newlyweds.

The city’s greatest appeal is its eternal spring climate, and temperatures average 62 degrees year-round. Vietnam is the world’s second-largest producer of coffee, much of which comes from the Central Highlands around Da Lat.

[See: The Cheapest Places to Retire Abroad on $1K Per Month]

Da Nang, Vietnam

One of Vietnam’s biggest cities with a population of over 1 million, Da Nang manages to be forward-thinking yet provincial. The roads and architecture are modern, but most businesses are still family-run, with almost no big international brand names, fast food joints or coffee shop chains to be found.

This is a fast-moving city of skyscrapers, bridges and malls with a palpable entrepreneurial spirit. Beauty surrounds Da Nang, with clean, fine-sand beaches stretching along the city’s length and jungle-dense hillsides serving as a backdrop.

The city is within easy reach of three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the ancient cities of Hoi An and Hue and the ruins of Hindu temples at My Son.

Dumaguete, Philippines

It’s easy for U.S. retirees to relocate to the Philippines. English is widely spoken and holds official status alongside Filipino, and the country offers a retiree-specific visa that’s easy to qualify for. Many U.S. expats are already established here, including many U.S. veterans entitled to the same VA benefits as those living stateside.

The Philippines has over 7,500 islands with tropical beaches and crystal-clear waters. On the island of Negros, you’ll find Dumaguete, also known as the City of Gentle People. Dumaguete was targeted for development as a retiree-friendly town by the Philippine Retirement Agency, and has an attractive harbor-front promenade full of restaurants, bars and food stalls. About 5,000 expats live here and organize social events that newcomers can join. A monthly budget of $1,500 to $2,000 can provide a comfortable life in Dumaguete.

George Town, Malaysia

Known as the pearl of the Orient, Malaysia’s George Town is one of Southeast Asia’s most livable destinations. Low costs are a big part of the appeal. Health care is excellent, and the country is safe and stable. Due to George Town’s colonial past, English is widely spoken.

Life in this comfortable city is traditional yet modern. Eateries serving delicious and inexpensive gourmet food are everywhere, and there are at least a dozen museums and other venues offering enriching cultural experiences.

Beyond the high-rise apartments of modern George Town is one of Asia’s best-preserved old cities, and almost on the city’s doorstep are stylish seaside settlements with palm-fringed sandy beaches and a backdrop of lush rainforest.

[READ: How to Retire in Canada.]

Hua Hin, Thailand

Hua Hin, stretched along a sheltered beach on the west coast of the Gulf of Thailand, has good year-round weather and a large foreign community. A retiree can afford a high standard of living, including days on the city’s golf courses and regular dinners at first-class restaurants on a modest budget.

The standard of local medical care is good, and you’re less than three hours from Bangkok, which boasts some of the region’s top hospitals. Housing options include modern condos, beachfront homes and modern gated communities.

The big foreign community connects through reading clubs, festivals, cycling clubs, soccer leagues, wine tastings and darts tournaments. Hua Hin is an inviting place to retire and the summer home of much of Thailand’s royal family.

Kota Kinabalu, Malaysian Borneo

Kota Kinabalu is one of the world’s most livable beach cities. KK, as it’s known, is safe, clean, peaceful and organized.

The population of 800,000 enjoys access to every amenity, brand name, food variety and entertainment option you could want. KK is also lively, vibrant, and modern. The biggest practical advantages are the affordable cost of living and the high standard of health care provided at a low cost.

Kota Kinabalu is small, walkable and less than 2 miles from end to end. Life revolves around the water, and retirees can fill their days snorkeling, diving, boating and ferry-hopping from the city center to neighboring islands.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur is a vibrant and diverse city in the heart of the Malaysian peninsula. The shining stainless steel Petronas Towers, two of the tallest skyscrapers in the world, anchor a signature skyline.

Air-conditioned malls sell everything from handcrafted batik clothing to Tiffany jewelry. In the shadows of this ultramodern setting, less than a 20-minute walk from the city center, life in the ancient Malay village of Kampung Baru carries on as it has for centuries. Roosters roam freely, and monkeys swing from tree to tree.

Foreigners are genuinely welcomed in this former British colony. English is the language of commerce, which is required learning for all Malaysian children and the primary spoken language for many Malaysians. Health care is first-rate, public transportation is state-of-the-art and efficient, and the tap water is safe to drink. Beautiful beaches are a short drive or flight away and cool mountain retreats can be reached in less than an hour.

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodia is an off-the-radar choice for U.S. retirees but has much to offer. It’s one of Southeast Asia’s most affordable destinations. Rent can be as low as a couple hundred dollars per month, and a monthly budget of $1,000 affords you a comfortable lifestyle. Cambodia also offers flexible visa options, making it easy for foreigners to establish themselves.

Phnom Penh is an attractive city situated at the confluence of several rivers. It features grand boulevards and French colonial architecture. It’s culturally rich, with sites of historical significance, temples, museums and traditional performances, yet it has a more laid-back feel than other Southeast Asian capitals. It’s home to a small but growing expat community that provides a network of contacts and support.

Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard

Less than a two-hour drive from Bangkok is Thailand’s eastern seaboard, a 30-mile stretch of glorious coastline known as the Chonburi Coast. The area was a collection of sleepy fishing villages until the 1960s when it became a base for U.S. military operations during the Vietnam War.

This part of Thailand is home to one of the most diverse expat communities in Southeast Asia, and is popular with people from all over the world. While a few quiet fishing villages still exist, seemingly frozen in time, the seaboard offers modernity, excellent infrastructure and an international flair.

Unawatuna, Sri Lanka

Unawatuna is a beach town in southern Sri Lanka with perfect golden beaches, calm turquoise waters and lush greenery. The weather is warm year-round, making it an ideal place to connect with nature. Common pastimes include hiking, snorkeling, diving and leisurely strolls on the beach. Expats are also attracted by Unawatuna’s growing reputation as a wellness destination. It’s a hot spot for Ayurvedic treatments, yoga and other practices related to physical and mental well-being.

Sri Lanka offers accessible long-term visa options and has recently experienced an influx of digital nomads attracted by the low cost of living and strong internet infrastructure. The community in Unawatuna is a mix of expats and locals known for their friendliness and hospitality. While infrastructure in Unawatuna is still developing, it’s a short drive to Galle, a bigger city with more amenities including hospitals, shopping, international restaurants and more.

More from U.S. News

Best Places to Retire Overseas Without a Car

10 Places to Retire Abroad on Social Security Alone

How to Invest When You Retire Abroad

The 12 Best Places to Retire in Asia originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/26/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.