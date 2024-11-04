TG Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.…

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.3 million.

TG Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $305 million.

