Tetra: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $96.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 38 cents per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $333.4 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tetra said it expects revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.40 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.76 billion.

