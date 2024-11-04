Teradata: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $32 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $32 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $440 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 44 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.34 per share.

