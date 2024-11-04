Tempus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Monday reported a loss of $75.8 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Monday reported a loss of $75.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The health care technology company posted revenue of $180.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.8 million.

