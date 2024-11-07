Tempur Sealy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $130…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $130 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

Tempur Sealy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.