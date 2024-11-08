Telus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $205.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.71 billion.

