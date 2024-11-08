Telus International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of $32 million in its third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The digital services provider posted revenue of $658 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.1 million.

