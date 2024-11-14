Telesat: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.1 million in its…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.1 million in its third quarter.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $101.5 million in the period.

Telesat expects full-year revenue in the range of $399.5 million to $414.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.