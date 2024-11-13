Telecom Argentina: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

