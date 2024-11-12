TechTarget: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $58.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58 million.

