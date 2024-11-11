Team: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Monday reported a loss of $11.1…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Monday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.52 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $210.8 million in the period.

Team expects full-year revenue in the range of $845 million to $860 million.

