TDS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported a loss of $66 million…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported a loss of $66 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.