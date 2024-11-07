TC Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.09…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.09 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period.

