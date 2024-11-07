TaskUs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.7…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $255.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $267.3 million to $269.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $988 million to $990 million.

