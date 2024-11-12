Target Hospitality: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $20 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $95.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.9 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

