Talos Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 5:07 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Monday reported net income of $88.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $509.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

