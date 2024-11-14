Talen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $168 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $168 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $650 million in the period.

