Take-Two: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $365.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.47 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

Take-Two expects a full-year loss of $4.80 to $4.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion.

