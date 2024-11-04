Tactile Systems Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $5.2 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $73.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.9 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $292 million to $295 million.

