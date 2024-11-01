T. Rowe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $603…

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

