Synaptics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $257.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Synaptics expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $280 million for the fiscal second quarter.

