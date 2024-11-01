Live Radio
Home » Latest News » S&W Seed: Fiscal Q4…

S&W Seed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2024, 8:15 AM

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Friday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Longmont, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $5.31 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.95 per share.

The alfalfa seed company posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30 million, or $13.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $60.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up