S&W Seed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Friday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Longmont, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $5.31 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.95 per share.

The alfalfa seed company posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30 million, or $13.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $60.4 million.

