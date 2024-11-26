S&W Seed: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.2 million…

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Longmont, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $7.11. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The alfalfa seed company posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period.

S&W Seed expects full-year revenue in the range of $34.5 million to $38 million.

