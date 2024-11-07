Sutter Rock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $888,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $889,000.

