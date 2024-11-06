SurModics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 13 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $33.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.5 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $126.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRDX

