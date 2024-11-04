Supernus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Monday reported profit of $38.5 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Monday reported profit of $38.5 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.1 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $630 million to $650 million.

