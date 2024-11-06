Superior Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Wednesday reported earnings…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $149.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGC

