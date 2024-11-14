SuperCom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Thursday reported a loss of $443,000…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Thursday reported a loss of $443,000 in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The traditional and digital identity solutions provider posted revenue of $6.9 million in the period.

