Sunrun: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $83.8 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $537.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $560.6 million.

