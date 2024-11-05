SunOpta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 2 cents per share.

The natural and organic food company posted revenue of $176.2 million in the period.

SunOpta expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $730 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STKL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.