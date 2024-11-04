Sun Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $11.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.