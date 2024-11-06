Sun Communities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Southfield, Michigan, said it had funds from operations of $290.8 million, or $2.34 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.51 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $288.7 million, or $2.31 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Southfield, Michigan, posted revenue of $939.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sun Communities expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.37 to $1.45.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.76 to $6.84 per share.

