Strategic Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $306 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.7 million.

