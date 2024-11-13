Stratasys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its third quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $140 million in the period.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 3 cents to 7 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million.

