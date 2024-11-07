Steven Madden: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Thursday reported third-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $55.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $624.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $606.8 million.

Steven Madden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.67 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.