Stevanato: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $33 million.

The Padua, Italy-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $305.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.8 million.

Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 54 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.22 billion.

