Sterling Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Wednesday reported net income of $61.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.97.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $593.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRL

