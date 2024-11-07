Stellus Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $15.5 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.