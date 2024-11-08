Live Radio
Steel Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Friday reported profit of $36.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.65.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $520.4 million in the period.

