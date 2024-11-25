StealthGas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Monday reported earnings of $12.1 million in its…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Monday reported earnings of $12.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 38 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $40.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.5 million.

