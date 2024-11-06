Starwood Property Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $76.1…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $76.1 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $479.5 million in the period.

